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Poster of Erik Stoneheart
6.7
Erik Stoneheart - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Erik Stoneheart
6.7

Erik Stoneheart

, 2022
Erik Kivisüda
Estonia / Adventure, Family / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Erik Stoneheart
6.7
Erik Stoneheart - Trailer
Erik Stoneheart  Trailer

Synopsis

Erik is convinced he has a stone for a heart. That’s why he doesn’t mind that his parents have no time for him, or that he is bullied at school, or that he has no real friends. When his family moves to a villa they inherited, he is confronted by Maria whom Erik's parents want to kick out along with her father. Maria refuses to move and promises to make Erik's life a living hell. As a last attempt to defeat Erik, Maria goes to look for her mother who disappeared two years ago. Together they end up on a fantastical journey to the In-Between-World and Erik learns how hard it really is to wear a heart of stone.

Cast

Herman Avandi
Erik
Nickel Bösenberg
Florin Gussak
Maria
Renars Kaupers
Versac
Andres Lepik
Ronald Pelin
Juhan Ulfsak
Coldshoe
Claire Johnston
Claire Johnston
Laura Peterson-Aardam
Maria's Mother
Laura Peterson-Aardam
Maria's Mother
Jules Werner
Maria's Father
Kristjan Sarv
Mouthpiece
Director Ilmar Raag
Writer Sass Henno, Livia Ulman, Andris Feldmanis, Adrien Chef
Composer Renars Kaupers, Kipras Masanauskas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Estonia
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 2 October 2022
Release date
5 December 2022 Estonia
19 October 2023 Latvia N7
21 April 2023 Lithuania N7
21 March 2025 Poland
Worldwide Gross $13,877
Production Amrion, ESSE Production House, Helsinki-filmi
Also known as
Erik Kivisüda, Erik Kamenné srdce, Erik Kivisydän, Erik Stenhjärta, Erik Stoneheart, Erik, cor de pedra, Erik, corazón de piedra, Erikas Akmenširdis, Ēriks Akmenssirds, Eryk Kamienne Serce, Ерік Кам'яне Серце

Film rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
6 IMDb
Updated 24 March 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Erik Stoneheart - Trailer
Erik Stoneheart Trailer
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