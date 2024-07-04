Menu
Bookworm

Bookworm

Bookworm 18+
Bookworm - trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 18 October 2024
World premiere 4 July 2024
Release date
10 October 2024 Russia Экспонента
29 August 2024 Australia PG
10 October 2024 Belarus
16 January 2025 Germany 12
17 October 2024 Israel
17 October 2024 Kazakhstan 12+
10 October 2024 Kyrgyzstan
8 August 2024 New Zealand PG
31 October 2024 Singapore NC16
16 January 2025 Spain A
10 October 2024 Uzbekistan 12+
Worldwide Gross $551,973
Production Firefly Films, Mister Smith Entertainment, New Zealand Film Commission
Also known as
Bookworm, Bookworm: El misterio de la pantera, Born to be wild - Die Jagd nach dem schwarzen Panther, Bücherwurm, Mildred i mityczna pantera, Raamatukoi, Tola'at Sfarim, Книжковий хробак, Фантастическое путешествие
Director
Ant Timpson
Ant Timpson
Cast
Elijah Wood
Elijah Wood
Nell Fisher
Michael Smiley
Michael Smiley
Morgana O'Reilly
Film in Collections
Adventure and Travel Films Adventure and Travel Films

Film rating

6.5
11 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Film Reviews

Игорь Кожокару 12 October 2024, 14:09
Сюдя по описанию, фильм для подростков, а то, и младше.
olgaivanova238 21 October 2024, 20:46
Соглашусь с предыдущим комментом. Ожидаешь чего-то суперского для подростков или дошкольников... А получаешь куча шок контента((\
НЕ ВОДИТЕ… Read more…

Interesting facts

The film's title was inspired by fellow New Zealander Lee Tamahori's film The Edge, which had originally been titled after David Mamet's screenplay Bookworm.

Quotes
Zo You sure do know a crap-ton of words, don't you, my girl?
Mildred I'm a card-carrying bookworm, so, yes, I sure do know a crap-ton of words.
Film Trailers
Bookworm - trailer in russian
Stills
