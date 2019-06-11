Menu
Marcel Duchamp: Art of the Possible 18+
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 11 June 2019
World premiere 11 June 2019
Release date
16 November 2024 Georgia R
23 October 2024 Kazakhstan 18+
Production Electrolift Creative, ZDF/Arte, Ilona Grundmann Filmproduction
Also known as
Marcel Duchamp: Art of the Possible, Marcel Duchamp - Die Kunst des Möglichen, Marcel Duchamp ja mahdollisuuksien taide, Marcel Duchamp och möjligheternas konst, Marcel Duchamp, l'art de l'impossible, Марсель Дюшан. Искусство возможного
Director
Matthew Taylor
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 6 Shchuka
19:30 from 610 ₽
Film Trailers
Marcel Duchamp: Art of the Possible - trailer
Marcel Duchamp: Art of the Possible Trailer
Stills

«Marcel Duchamp: Art of the Possible» now playing

Mon 16
Format
Group Screenings
