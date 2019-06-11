Tickets from 610 ₽
Marcel Duchamp: Art of the Possible
18+
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
11 June 2019
World premiere
11 June 2019
Release date
|16 November 2024
|Georgia
|
|R
|23 October 2024
|Kazakhstan
|
|18+
Production
Electrolift Creative, ZDF/Arte, Ilona Grundmann Filmproduction
Also known as
Marcel Duchamp: Art of the Possible, Marcel Duchamp - Die Kunst des Möglichen, Marcel Duchamp ja mahdollisuuksien taide, Marcel Duchamp och möjligheternas konst, Marcel Duchamp, l'art de l'impossible, Марсель Дюшан. Искусство возможного