Poster of Women in Black
1 poster
Women in Black 18+
Country Armenia
Production year 2022
Online premiere 21 January 2026
World premiere 14 September 2023
Release date
14 September 2023 Armenia
Production Demq
Also known as
Women in Black, Mulheres de Preto, Sevazgest Kanayk
Director
Gor Kirakosian
Cast
Luiza Nersisyan
Iveta Mukuchyan
Diana Malenko
Grigor Danielyan
Ashot Ter-Matevosyan
8.1
Rate 11 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
