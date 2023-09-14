Menu
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Women in Black
Women in Black
Women in Black
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Country
Armenia
Production year
2022
Online premiere
21 January 2026
World premiere
14 September 2023
Release date
14 September 2023
Armenia
Production
Demq
Also known as
Women in Black, Mulheres de Preto, Sevazgest Kanayk
Director
Gor Kirakosian
Cast
Luiza Nersisyan
Iveta Mukuchyan
Diana Malenko
Grigor Danielyan
Ashot Ter-Matevosyan
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.1
Rate
11
votes
7.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
