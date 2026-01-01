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Ekaterina II: Zakat Velikoy
Ekaterina II: Zakat Velikoy
, 2022
Ekaterina II: Zakat Velikoy
Russia / Drama, History, Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Olga Lebedeva
Ekaterina ll
Sergey Velikoredchanin
Potemkin
Vadim Gaydukovskiy
Pavel I
Aleksandr Poylov
Aleksandr I
Yuri Klimov
Avel
Dmitriy Kalikhov
Pavel v yunosti
Alina Korotenko
Freylina
Denis Kotov
Lakey
Nikolai Leshchukov
graf Bezborodko
Director
Andrey Archakov
Writer
Andrey Archakov
Composer
Alex Gosh
,
Boris Kukoba
,
Maksim Voitov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
30 minutes
Production year
2022
Budget
1,000,000 RUR
Also known as
Ekaterina II: Zakat Velikoy, Catherine II. The fall of the Great, Екатерина II: Закат Великой
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