Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Ekaterina II: Zakat Velikoy
Kinoafisha Films Ekaterina II: Zakat Velikoy

Ekaterina II: Zakat Velikoy

, 2022
Ekaterina II: Zakat Velikoy
Russia / Drama, History, Short / 18+
Poster of Ekaterina II: Zakat Velikoy

Cast

Olga Lebedeva
Ekaterina ll
Sergey Velikoredchanin
Potemkin
Vadim Gaydukovskiy
Pavel I
Aleksandr Poylov
Aleksandr Poylov
Aleksandr I
Yuri Klimov
Avel
Dmitriy Kalikhov
Dmitriy Kalikhov
Pavel v yunosti
Alina Korotenko
Freylina
Denis Kotov
Lakey
Nikolai Leshchukov
graf Bezborodko
Director Andrey Archakov
Writer Andrey Archakov
Composer Alex Gosh, Boris Kukoba, Maksim Voitov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 30 minutes
Production year 2022
Budget 1,000,000 RUR
Also known as
Ekaterina II: Zakat Velikoy, Catherine II. The fall of the Great, Екатерина II: Закат Великой

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more