2000 Songs of Farida
2000 Songs of Farida
Faridaning ikki ming qo'shig'i
18+
Drama
Country
Uzbekistan
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2020
World premiere
17 October 2020
Production
Uzbekkino
Also known as
Faridaning ikki ming qo'shig'i, 2000 Songs of Farida, 2000 песен Фариды, Palidaui nolae, Two Thousand Songs of Farida, Две тысячи песен Фариды, Фариданинг икки минг қўшиғи, ファリダの二千の歌
Film rating
8.3
11
votes
8.3
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
