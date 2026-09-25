6.1Avitsenna
Avitsenna, 1957
USSR / Biography, Drama, History / 18+
Cast
Muhammadjon Qosimov
Maymandi
Marat Aripov
Avitsenna
Tulkun Tadzhiyev
Juzjani
Abbas Bakirov
Sultan Mahmud of Ghazni
Razzak Khamrayev
Biruni
Abid Dshalilov
Chagani
Rakhim Pirmukhamedov
Abulkhair
Kudrat Khodzhaev
Ambassador
Seifi Alimov
Khikmat Latypov
Fanatic
Director Kamil Yarmatov
Writer Satym Ulug-Zade, Viktor Vitkovich
Composer Mutal Burkhanov
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 9 December 1957
Production Tashkent Studios
Also known as
Avitsenna, Awicenna, Авиценна
Updated 25 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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