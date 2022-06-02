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Poster of Rozygrysh po-kazahski
Kinoafisha Films Rozygrysh po-kazahski

Rozygrysh po-kazahski

, 2022
Kazakhstan / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Rozygrysh po-kazahski

Cast

Zhaniya Djurinskaya
Daniyar Hizmetov
Ernar Sakupov
Director Olzhas Ibraev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 2 June 2022
Release date
2 June 2022 Kazakhstan 12+

Film rating

0.0
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Updated 19 June 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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