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Poster of The Strongest
6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Strongest
6.3

The Strongest

, 1973
The Strongest
USSR / Family, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of The Strongest
6.3

Cast

Nikolay Merzlikin
Nikolay Merzlikin
Batyr
Yevgeny Vesnik
vizir
Tatyana Klyuyeva
Tatyana Klyuyeva
Gyulchek
Vladimir Doveyko
Div
Kapitolina Lamochkina
Babka
Pavel Fedoseev
Ded
Inna Kmit
Tsarskaya doch
Adolf Ilyin
Musabay
Yuri Melnitsky
Skorokhod
Sergey Nikolaev
Sergey Nikolaev
Vetroduy
Director Oleg Nikolayevsky
Writer Yaroslav Filippov
Composer Yevgeni Stikhin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 21 January 1974
Release date
21 January 1974 USSR
Production Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Samyy silnyy, Kõige tugevam, The Strongest, Самый сильный

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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