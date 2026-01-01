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6.3
Kinoafisha
Films
The Strongest
6.3
The Strongest
, 1973
The Strongest
USSR / Family, Fantasy / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
6.3
Cast
Nikolay Merzlikin
Batyr
Yevgeny Vesnik
vizir
Tatyana Klyuyeva
Gyulchek
Vladimir Doveyko
Div
Kapitolina Lamochkina
Babka
Pavel Fedoseev
Ded
Inna Kmit
Tsarskaya doch
Adolf Ilyin
Musabay
Yuri Melnitsky
Skorokhod
Sergey Nikolaev
Vetroduy
Director
Oleg Nikolayevsky
Writer
Yaroslav Filippov
Composer
Yevgeni Stikhin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 19 minutes
Production year
1973
World premiere
21 January 1974
Release date
21 January 1974
USSR
Production
Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Samyy silnyy, Kõige tugevam, The Strongest, Самый сильный
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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