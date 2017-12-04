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Poster of A Frozen Christmas 2
4.4
Kinoafisha Films A Frozen Christmas 2
4.4

A Frozen Christmas 2

, 2017
A Frozen Christmas 2
USA / Animation / 18+
Poster of A Frozen Christmas 2
4.4

Cast

Kj Schrock
Additional Voices
Kj Schrock
Additional Voices
Writer Holly May Opee
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 4 December 2017
World premiere 4 December 2017
Production WOWNow Entertainment
Also known as
A Frozen Christmas 2, A Frozen Christmas 2: Dance Off!

Cartoon rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
4.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
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