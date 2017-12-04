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4.4
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A Frozen Christmas 2
4.4
A Frozen Christmas 2
, 2017
A Frozen Christmas 2
USA / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Posters
4.4
Cast
Kj Schrock
Additional Voices
Kj Schrock
Additional Voices
Writer
Holly May Opee
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
2017
Online premiere
4 December 2017
World premiere
4 December 2017
Production
WOWNow Entertainment
Also known as
A Frozen Christmas 2, A Frozen Christmas 2: Dance Off!
More
Cartoon rating
4.4
Rate
10
votes
4.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Showtimes
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