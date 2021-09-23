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5.8
Kinoafisha
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Dunay
5.8
Dunay
, 2021
Dunay
Russia / Romantic / 18+
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5.8
Cast
Nadezhda Lumpova
Nadia
Nenad Vasic
Nesa
Dusan Mamula
Dule
Milica Janevski
Isidora
Milos Lazarov
Jovan
Siri Therese Sollie
Ellie
Vladimir Gvojic
Uros
Radoje Cupic
Nesa's father
Dragana Varagic
Nesa's mother
Rastko Micic
Nesa's brother
Director
Lyubov Mulmenko
Writer
Lyubov Mulmenko
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
2021
World premiere
23 September 2021
Release date
21 October 2021
Russia
18+
Production
All Media, Art & Popcorn, Marmot-film
Also known as
Dunay, The Danube, Дунай, Dunav
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
15
votes
5.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
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