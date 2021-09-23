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Poster of Dunay
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Dunay
5.8

Dunay

, 2021
Dunay
Russia / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Dunay
5.8

Cast

Nadezhda Lumpova
Nadezhda Lumpova
Nadia
Nenad Vasic
Nesa
Dusan Mamula
Dule
Milica Janevski
Isidora
Milos Lazarov
Jovan
Siri Therese Sollie
Ellie
Vladimir Gvojic
Uros
Radoje Cupic
Nesa's father
Dragana Varagic
Nesa's mother
Rastko Micic
Nesa's brother
Director Lyubov Mulmenko
Writer Lyubov Mulmenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 23 September 2021
Release date
21 October 2021 Russia 18+
Production All Media, Art & Popcorn, Marmot-film
Also known as
Dunay, The Danube, Дунай, Dunav

Film rating

5.8
Rate 15 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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