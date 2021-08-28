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6.9
Kinoafisha
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Second Sun
6.9
Second Sun
, 2021
Second Sun
Russia / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.9
Cast
Vasilina Makovtseva
Latifa
Konstantin Itunin
Eldar
Tatiana Bunkova
Mesawara
Roman Alferov
Student 1
Svetlana Bazhenova
Venus
Yulia Bespalova
Guide
Sergey Fyodorov
Mullah
Marina Gapchenko
Old woman 1
Gulnara Gimatutdinova
Izaura
Nikita Kiselev
Marat in childhood
Director
Rinat Tashimov
Writer
Rinat Tashimov
Composer
Dmitry Lobanov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2021
World premiere
28 August 2021
Budget
38,000,000 RUR
Production
29th February Film Company
Also known as
Second Sun, Latifa, Segundo Sol, Второе солнце, Vtoroe solntse
More
Film rating
6.9
Rate
15
votes
6.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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