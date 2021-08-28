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Poster of Second Sun
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Second Sun
6.9

Second Sun

, 2021
Second Sun
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Second Sun
6.9

Cast

Vasilina Makovtseva
Vasilina Makovtseva
Latifa
Konstantin Itunin
Konstantin Itunin
Eldar
Tatiana Bunkova
Mesawara
Roman Alferov
Student 1
Svetlana Bazhenova
Venus
Yulia Bespalova
Guide
Sergey Fyodorov
Mullah
Marina Gapchenko
Old woman 1
Gulnara Gimatutdinova
Izaura
Nikita Kiselev
Marat in childhood
Director Rinat Tashimov
Writer Rinat Tashimov
Composer Dmitry Lobanov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 28 August 2021
Budget 38,000,000 RUR
Production 29th February Film Company
Also known as
Second Sun, Latifa, Segundo Sol, Второе солнце, Vtoroe solntse

Film rating

6.9
Rate 15 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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