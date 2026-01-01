Menu
Awards and nominations of Fiddler on the Roof 1971

Academy Awards, USA 1972 Academy Awards, USA 1972
Best Sound
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1972 Golden Globes, USA 1972
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1972 BAFTA Awards 1972
Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound Track
Nominee
 Best Sound Track
Nominee
 Best Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Film Editing
Nominee
