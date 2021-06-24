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1.5
Kinoafisha
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Blogery i dorogi
1.5
Blogery i dorogi
, 2021
Blogery i dorogi
Russia / Adventure / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
1.5
Cast
Anastasiya Ivleyeva
Eldar Dzharakhov
Vitaliy Vidyakin
GAVRILINA
Danya Milokhin
Sergey Chertkov
Sonya Sleepy
Director
Anastasiya Ivleyeva
,
Marsel Kalinin
Writer
Anastasiya Ivleyeva
,
Yegor Pogorelov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2021
World premiere
24 June 2021
Also known as
Blogery i dorogi, Блогеры и дороги
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Film rating
1.5
Rate
12
votes
1.5
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