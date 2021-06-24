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Poster of Blogery i dorogi
1.5
Kinoafisha Films Blogery i dorogi
1.5

Blogery i dorogi

, 2021
Blogery i dorogi
Russia / Adventure / 18+
Poster of Blogery i dorogi
1.5

Cast

Anastasiya Ivleyeva
Anastasiya Ivleyeva
Eldar Dzharakhov
Eldar Dzharakhov
Vitaliy Vidyakin
GAVRILINA
GAVRILINA
Danya Milokhin
Danya Milokhin
Sergey Chertkov
Sonya Sleepy
Director Anastasiya Ivleyeva, Marsel Kalinin
Writer Anastasiya Ivleyeva, Yegor Pogorelov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 24 June 2021
Also known as
Blogery i dorogi, Блогеры и дороги

Film rating

1.5
Rate 12 votes
1.5 IMDb
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