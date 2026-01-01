Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie Awards

Awards and nominations of Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie 2009

Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Children's Program
Winner
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Dobryy doktor
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Confession
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more