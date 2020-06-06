Menu
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It
IMDb Rating: 7
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 2 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 25 June 2020
World premiere 6 June 2020
Also known as
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It, Yvonne Orji: ¡Mira, mamá!, Yvonne Orji: Mamo, udało się!, 伊馮娜奧吉：媽媽咪啊我辦到了！
Director
Chris Robinson
Cast
Yvonne Orji
Yvonne Orji
Cast and Crew
6.8
7 IMDb
