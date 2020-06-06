Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
Рейтинги
6.8
IMDb Rating: 7
Rate
Best Comedies
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 2 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
25 June 2020
World premiere
6 June 2020
Also known as
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It, Yvonne Orji: ¡Mira, mamá!, Yvonne Orji: Mamo, udało się!, 伊馮娜奧吉：媽媽咪啊我辦到了！
Director
Chris Robinson
Cast
Yvonne Orji
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It
6.1
ATL
(2006)
Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree