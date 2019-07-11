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Poster of Dead Heading
3.1
Kinoafisha Films Dead Heading
3.1

Dead Heading

, 2020
Dead Heading
Great Britain / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Dead Heading
3.1

Cast

Annie Bootiman
Hotel Receptionist
Emma Conway
Bryan Larkin
John
Lisa Ronaghan
Anna
Magda Rodriguez
Angela
Pablo Raybould
Maintenance Man
Jessica Messenger
Hotel Maid
Grant Kempster
James
Luke Drewell
Paul
Darran Holliman
Hotel Manager
Ryan Vernel
Restaurant Waiter
Director David Easton
Writer David Easton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 11 July 2019
Release date
11 July 2019 Great Britain
Production Fanaticfilms
Also known as
Dead Heading, A Comissária da Morte, Deadheading

Film rating

3.1
Rate 11 votes
3.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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