6.4Karandash i klyaksa veselye okhotniki
Karandash i klyaksa veselye okhotniki, 1954
USSR / Animation / 18+
Cast
Director Yevgeniy Migunov
Writer Yevgeniy Migunov
Composer Mikhail Meerovich
Animated film details
Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1954
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Karandash i klyaksa veselye okhotniki, Funny Hunters - The Pencil and the Ink Spot, Pliiats ja plekike lõbusad jahimehed, Карандаш и Клякса - веселые охотники, Карандаш и Клякса - весёлые охотники
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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