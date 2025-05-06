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Poster of Karandash i klyaksa veselye okhotniki
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Karandash i klyaksa veselye okhotniki
6.4

Karandash i klyaksa veselye okhotniki

, 1954
Karandash i klyaksa veselye okhotniki
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Karandash i klyaksa veselye okhotniki
6.4

Cast

Evgeniy Orekhov
Director Yevgeniy Migunov
Writer Yevgeniy Migunov
Composer Mikhail Meerovich
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1954
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Karandash i klyaksa veselye okhotniki, Funny Hunters - The Pencil and the Ink Spot, Pliiats ja plekike lõbusad jahimehed, Карандаш и Клякса - веселые охотники, Карандаш и Клякса - весёлые охотники

Cartoon rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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