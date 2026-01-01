Menu
Martin Borulya

Martyn Borulya 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1953
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Martyn Borulya, Мартин Боруля, Мартын Боруля
Director
Aleksei Shvachko
Hnat Yura
Cast
Hnat Yura
Varvara Chaika
Olha Kusenko
Sergey Olekseyenko
Cast and Crew
Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Stills
