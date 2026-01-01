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Poster of First Swallow
7.3
Kinoafisha Films First Swallow
7.3

First Swallow

, 1975
Pirveli mertskhali
USSR / Comedy, Musical / 18+
Poster of First Swallow
7.3

Cast

Ipolite Khvichia
Varlami
Anzor Kherkhadze
Vakhtangi
Guram Lortkipanidze
Bejani
Dodo Abashidze
Jasoni
Vaso Nadaraia
Khvicha
Dimitri Jaiani
Nuri
Amiran Kadeishvili
Chola
Temur Tavadze
Ivane
Gocha Mchedlidze
Iosebi
Zurab Shilakadze
Jemali
Director Nana Mchedlidze
Writer Levan Chelidze, Nana Mchedlidze
Composer Jansug Kakhidze, Georgia State Simphonic Orchetra
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 6 June 1975
Release date
6 June 1975 Russia 12+
6 June 1975 Georgia
11 November 1975 USA
Production Qartuli Pilmi
Also known as
Pirveli mertskhali, The First Swallow, First Swallow, Focizzon, aki tud, La primera golondrina, Le printemps du football, Pervaya lastochka, Pierwsza jaskółka, To proto helidoni, Wie der Fußball nach Georgien kam, Первая ласточка

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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