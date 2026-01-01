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7.3
Kinoafisha
Films
First Swallow
7.3
First Swallow
, 1975
Pirveli mertskhali
USSR / Comedy, Musical / 18+
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Similar
7.3
Cast
Ipolite Khvichia
Varlami
Anzor Kherkhadze
Vakhtangi
Guram Lortkipanidze
Bejani
Dodo Abashidze
Jasoni
Vaso Nadaraia
Khvicha
Dimitri Jaiani
Nuri
Amiran Kadeishvili
Chola
Temur Tavadze
Ivane
Gocha Mchedlidze
Iosebi
Zurab Shilakadze
Jemali
Director
Nana Mchedlidze
Writer
Levan Chelidze
,
Nana Mchedlidze
Composer
Jansug Kakhidze
,
Georgia State Simphonic Orchetra
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 13 minutes
Production year
1975
World premiere
6 June 1975
Release date
6 June 1975
Russia
12+
6 June 1975
Georgia
11 November 1975
USA
Production
Qartuli Pilmi
Also known as
Pirveli mertskhali, The First Swallow, First Swallow, Focizzon, aki tud, La primera golondrina, Le printemps du football, Pervaya lastochka, Pierwsza jaskółka, To proto helidoni, Wie der Fußball nach Georgien kam, Первая ласточка
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.5
IMDb
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Best Comedies
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