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Poster of Dowaha
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Dowaha
6.3

Dowaha

, 2009
Anonymes
Tunisia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Dowaha
6.3

Cast

Hafsia Herzi
Hafsia Herzi
Aïcha
Sondos Belhassen
Radhia
Wassila Dari
Mother of Aïcha and Radhia
Rim El Benna
Selma
Dhafer L'Abidine
Ali
Director Raja Amari
Writer Raja Amari
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Tunisia
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 4 September 2009
Release date
14 October 2009 France
4 September 2009 Italy
21 November 2009 Sweden
7 October 2009 USA
Worldwide Gross $25,529,525
Production Nomadis Images, Akka Films, Les Films d'Ici
Also known as
Anonymes, Buried Secrets, Les Secrets, Dowaha, Pogrzebane tajemnice, Titkok, Таємне життя, Тайная жизнь, 掩盖的秘密, Dohawa

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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