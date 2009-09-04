6.3Anonymes
Dowaha, 2009
Tunisia / Drama / 18+
Cast
Sondos Belhassen
Radhia
Wassila Dari
Mother of Aïcha and Radhia
Rim El Benna
Selma
Dhafer L'Abidine
Ali
Director Raja Amari
Writer Raja Amari
Film details
Country Tunisia
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 4 September 2009
Release date
|14 October 2009
|France
|4 September 2009
|Italy
|21 November 2009
|Sweden
|7 October 2009
|USA
Worldwide Gross $25,529,525
Production Nomadis Images, Akka Films, Les Films d'Ici
Also known as
Anonymes, Buried Secrets, Les Secrets, Dowaha, Pogrzebane tajemnice, Titkok, Таємне життя, Тайная жизнь, 掩盖的秘密, Dohawa
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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