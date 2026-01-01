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Poster of Krym. Krylya
Kinoafisha Films Krym. Krylya

Krym. Krylya

, 2018
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Krym. Krylya

Cast

Ilya Kazankov
Director Anastasiya Bezruk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 52 minutes
Production year 2018

Film rating

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