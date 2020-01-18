Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
4.6
Kinoafisha
Films
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 111
4.6
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 111
, 2019
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 111
Russia / Family, Short, Children's / 18+
About
Showtimes
Posters
4.6
Director
Aleksey Ignatov
,
Aleksey Lukyanchikov
,
Mariya Mazurova
,
Olga Mikhaleva
Writer
Andrey Berlogov
,
Evgeny Golovin
,
Mariya Parfenova
,
Andrey Rubetskoy
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
47 minutes
Production year
2019
World premiere
18 January 2020
Release date
18 January 2020
Russia
МВК
0+
Also known as
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 111, Мульт в кино. Выпуск # 111: Смотрим и танцуем!
More
Film rating
4.6
Rate
11
votes
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree