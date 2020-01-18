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Poster of MULT v kino. Vypusk # 111
4.6
Kinoafisha Films MULT v kino. Vypusk # 111
4.6

MULT v kino. Vypusk # 111

, 2019
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 111
Russia / Family, Short, Children's / 18+
Poster of MULT v kino. Vypusk # 111
4.6
Director Aleksey Ignatov, Aleksey Lukyanchikov, Mariya Mazurova, Olga Mikhaleva
Writer Andrey Berlogov, Evgeny Golovin, Mariya Parfenova, Andrey Rubetskoy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 47 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 18 January 2020
Release date
18 January 2020 Russia МВК 0+
Also known as
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 111, Мульт в кино. Выпуск # 111: Смотрим и танцуем!

Film rating

4.6
Rate 11 votes
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