Poster of The Kingmaker
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Kingmaker

The Kingmaker

The Kingmaker 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 13 December 2019
World premiere 30 August 2019
Release date
13 December 2019 Great Britain
7 September 2020 Greece
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $304,840
Production Evergreen Pictures, Candescent Films, Artemis Rising Foundation
Also known as
The Kingmaker, Hall kardinal, Imelda - den stenrige førstedame, Imelda Marcos, kuninkaantekijä, Imelda Marcos: Poder en la sombra, Königsmacherin, Kungamakaren Imelda Marcos, Kungamakerskan, The Kingmaker, Imelda Marcos, Ważniejsza od królów, Ιμέλντα Μάρκος: Βασίλισσα χωρίς θρόνο, Κινώντας τα νήματα, Серый кардинал, Сіра кардиналка, 大權在后：前第一夫人伊美黛, 造王者艾美黛
Director
Lauren Greenfield
Cast and Crew
