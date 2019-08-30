Imelda Marcos I could not only be number one first lady. I had to be a mother. I had to embrace everybody. Take care of everybody. Love everybody. Ensure that there was a solution to all their problems. And I was there totally. I was no longer mother of my family, of the first family, mother of the people here in the Philippines. After a while, I was mothering all over the world. It is more than a fairy tale, because it's really unbelievable. I gave birth to what I dreamt of, and I always got my way. Now is the important thing, so the past is past. There are so many things in the past that we should forget. In fact, it's no longer there.

