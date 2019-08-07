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4.4
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Ya svoboden
4.4
Ya svoboden
, 2019
Ya svoboden
Russia / Drama, Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.4
Director
Ilya Severov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Production year
2019
Online premiere
2 April 2021
World premiere
7 August 2019
Also known as
Ya svoboden, I Am Free, I'm Free, Я свободен
More
Film rating
4.4
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
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