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Poster of Ya svoboden
4.4
Kinoafisha Films Ya svoboden
4.4

Ya svoboden

, 2019
Ya svoboden
Russia / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Ya svoboden
4.4
Director Ilya Severov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Production year 2019
Online premiere 2 April 2021
World premiere 7 August 2019
Also known as
Ya svoboden, I Am Free, I'm Free, Я свободен

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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