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5.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Sem pyanits
5.1
Sem pyanits
, 2019
Sem pyanits
Russia, Estonia / Western, Adventure / 18+
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5.1
Cast
Vasiliy Spiryanin
Basil Krot
Vetal Baybakov
Baby Vitalik
Andrey Fekhretdinov
Buffon
Dmitriy Rakov
Dirty Dimas
Sergey Kuznetsov
Butcher
Leha Turanov
Blond
Andrey Vikman
Parson
Director
Sergey Kuznetsov
Writer
Sergey Kuznetsov
Composer
Sergey Efremov
,
Ivan Shalimov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia / Estonia
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2019
Worldwide Gross
$1,943
Production
CarpeDiemFilm
Also known as
Sem pyanits, 7 Boozers, Siedmiu opojów, Семь пьяниц
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Film rating
5.1
Rate
10
votes
5.2
IMDb
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Best Russian Films
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