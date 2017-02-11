Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of El mar la mar
Poster of El mar la mar
Рейтинги
6.9 IMDb Rating: 6.9
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films El mar la mar

El mar la mar

El mar la mar 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 11 February 2017
Worldwide Gross $9,065
Also known as
El mar la mar, 荒漠沙海
Director
Joshua Bonnetta
J.P. Sniadecki
Cast and Crew
Similar films for El mar la mar
The Iron Ministry 6.2
The Iron Ministry (2014)
A Birder's Guide to Everything 6.5
A Birder's Guide to Everything (2013)

Film rating

6.9
Rate 15 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more