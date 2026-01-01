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Площадки
2.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Void
2.3
Void
, 2017
Void
Russia / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
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Similar
2.3
Cast
Bulat Minkin
Dmitry
Kseniya Malyagina
Venera Shakirova
Mother
Alexander Feldman
Musa
Ruslan Yanvarev
Mikhail Galitsky
Publisher
Director
Pavel Moskvin
Writer
Pavel Moskvin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2017
Also known as
Void, Pustka, Pustota
More
Film rating
2.3
Rate
12
votes
3.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
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