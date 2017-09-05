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Poster of Jim & Andy
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Jim & Andy
7.7

Jim & Andy

, 2017
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - The Story of Jim Carrey & Andy Kaufman Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Jim & Andy
7.7

Cast

Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Self
Danny DeVito
Danny DeVito
Self
Milos Forman
Milos Forman
Self
Peter Bonerz
Self
Paul Giamatti
Paul Giamatti
Self
Ron Meyer
Self - President, Universal Studios
George Shapiro
Self - Andy's Agent
Judd Hirsch
Judd Hirsch
Self
Carol Kane
Self
Dotan Bonen
Self
Director Chris Smith
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 17 November 2017
World premiere 5 September 2017
Release date
5 September 2017 Latvia
5 September 2017 Romania 18
5 September 2017 USA
Production Vice Studios
Also known as
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton, Jim, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, Jim e Andy, Jim et Andy, Jim i Andy, Jim och Andy, Jim og Andy, Jim und Andy, Jim y Andy, Τζιμ και Άντι, Джим и Энди: Другой мир, ジム＆アンディ, 金與安迪, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - The Story of Jim Carrey & Andy Kaufman Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton, 짐 & 앤디: 더 그레이트 비욘드 - 더 스토리 오브 짐 캐리 & 앤디 코프먼 피처링 어 베리 스페셜, 컨트랙츄얼리 오블리게이티드 멘션 오브 토니 클리프턴

Film rating

7.7
Rate 11 votes
7.6 IMDb

Quotes

Jim Carrey I learned that you can fail at what you don't love, so you might as well do what you love.
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