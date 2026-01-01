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Aisylu
Aisylu
, 2017
Aisylu
Russia / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Rimma Ibragimova
Rimma
Gulnaz Galimullina
Aisylu
Venera Ganiyeva
Venera
Firaya Akberova
Aisylu's mother
Rafil Galimullin
Yusuf
Guzel Galimullina
Adilya
Ruzal Habibullin
Pavel Moskvin
Nuriahmet Safin
Uncle Gabbas
Margarita Sitnikova
Director
Soltan Sungatullin
,
Rustam Rashitov
Writer
Aleksey Barykin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 18 minutes
Production year
2017
Worldwide Gross
$5,714
Also known as
Aisylu, Aisylu Movie, Айсылу
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