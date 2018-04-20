Menu
Omerta
Omerta
Omerta
18+
Drama
Country
India
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2017
World premiere
20 April 2018
Release date
20 April 2018
India
Production
Karma Media And Entertainment, Swiss Entertainment, NH Studioz
Also known as
Omerta, Омерта
Director
Hansal Mehta
Cast
Rajkummar Rao
Rupinder Nagra
Similar films for Omerta
7.6
Newton
(2017)
5.1
Simran
(2017)
7.2
The White Tiger
(2021)
7.6
Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana
(2017)
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7.1
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
