Poster of Omerta
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Omerta

Omerta

Omerta 18+
Country India
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 20 April 2018
Release date
20 April 2018 India
Production Karma Media And Entertainment, Swiss Entertainment, NH Studioz
Also known as
Omerta, Омерта
Director
Hansal Mehta
Cast
Rajkummar Rao
Rupinder Nagra
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Omerta
Newton 7.6
Newton (2017)
Simran 5.1
Simran (2017)
The White Tiger 7.2
The White Tiger (2021)
Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana 7.6
Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017)

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
