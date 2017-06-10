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Poster of Lalay-Balalay
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Lalay-Balalay
7.1

Lalay-Balalay

, 2017
Lalay-Balalay
Russia / Short / 18+
Poster of Lalay-Balalay
7.1

Cast

Evgeniy Sytyy
Evgeniy Sytyy
Aleksey Vertkov
Aleksey Vertkov
Pavel Vorozhtsov
Pavel Vorozhtsov
Sergey Abroskin
Sergey Abroskin
Aleksandr Bashirov
Aleksandr Bashirov
Sergey Legostaev
Sergey Legostaev
Ivan Tityaev
Ivan Tityaev
Yana Troyanova
Yana Troyanova
Director Ruslan Bratov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 13 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 10 June 2017
Production Stereotactic
Also known as
Lalay-Balalay, Merry-go-Round, Лалай-Балалай, Центрифуга

Film rating

7.1
Rate 14 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
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