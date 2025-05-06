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Poster of Chernomorochka
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Chernomorochka
5.6

Chernomorochka

, 1959
Chernomorochka
USSR / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Chernomorochka
5.6

Cast

Svetlana Zhivankova
Sofijka
Vladimir Zemlyanikin
Vasya Gordiyenko
Konstantin Kulchitsky
Savva Palyanyshka
Oleg Borisov
Oleg Borisov
Yurko Farasyuk
Dmytro Franko
Terentin Bodyaga
Daya Smirnova
Odarka
Yuri Sarychev
Petro
Nikolay Yakovchenko
Karpo Ivanovich
Sergey Martinson
Sergey Martinson
Vitaliy Omelskiy
Tamara Nosova
Tamara Nosova
Veronika - pevitsa
Director Aleksei Korenev
Writer Evgeniy Pomeshchikov
Composer Oskar Sandler
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1959
World premiere 1 November 1959
Release date
25 April 1960 USSR
Production Odessa Film Studios
Also known as
Chernomorochka, Черноморочка, A Fekete-tenger lánya, Чорноморочка

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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