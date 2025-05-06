5.6Chernomorochka
Chernomorochka, 1959
USSR / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Cast
Vladimir Zemlyanikin
Vasya Gordiyenko
Konstantin Kulchitsky
Savva Palyanyshka
Daya Smirnova
Odarka
Yuri Sarychev
Petro
Nikolay Yakovchenko
Karpo Ivanovich
Director Aleksei Korenev
Writer Evgeniy Pomeshchikov
Composer Oskar Sandler
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1959
World premiere 1 November 1959
Release date
|25 April 1960
|USSR
Production Odessa Film Studios
Also known as
Chernomorochka, Черноморочка, A Fekete-tenger lánya, Чорноморочка
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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