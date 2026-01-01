Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
A Quiet Place
A Quiet Place Awards
Awards and nominations of A Quiet Place 2018
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Most Frightened Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree