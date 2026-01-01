Menu
Awards and nominations of A Quiet Place 2018

Academy Awards, USA 2019 Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
 Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Most Frightened Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
