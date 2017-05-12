Cast
Vadim Muntagirov
Prince Florimund
Claire Calvert
Lilac Fairy
Kristen McNally
Carabosse
Cast and Crew
Director
Monika Meyson, Christopher Newton
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
3 hours 15 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
12 May 2017
Release date
|18 July 2023
|Georgia
|
|PG-13
|12 May 2017
|Japan
|
|
|20 August 2023
|Kazakhstan
|
|12+
|16 June 2023
|Latvia
|
|U
Production
Arts Alliance
Also known as
Royal Opera House Live Cinema Season 2016/17: The Sleeping Beauty, 英国ロイヤル・オペラ・ハウス シネマシーズン 2016/17 ロイヤル・バレエ「眠れる森の美女」