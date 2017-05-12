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Poster of The sleeping beauty
8.3
Kinoafisha Films The sleeping beauty
8.3

The sleeping beauty

, 2016
The sleeping beauty
Great Britain / Ballet / 18+
Poster of The sleeping beauty
8.3

Cast

Marianela Núñez
Princess Aurora
Vadim Muntagirov
Prince Florimund
Claire Calvert
Lilac Fairy
Kristen McNally
Carabosse
Director Monika Meyson, Christopher Newton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 3 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 12 May 2017
Release date
18 July 2023 Georgia PG-13
12 May 2017 Japan
20 August 2023 Kazakhstan 12+
16 June 2023 Latvia U
Production Arts Alliance
Also known as
Royal Opera House Live Cinema Season 2016/17: The Sleeping Beauty, 英国ロイヤル・オペラ・ハウス　シネマシーズン 2016/17 ロイヤル・バレエ「眠れる森の美女」

Film rating

8.3
Rate 11 votes
8.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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