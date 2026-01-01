Menu
Awards and nominations of A Star Is Born 2018

Academy Awards, USA 2019 Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Song
Winner
Best Song
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
Original Music
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2018 Venice Film Festival 2018
Collateral Award
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Performance in a Movie
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
