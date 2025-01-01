Menu
Casper Look! Elvis' ghost!
[escapes]
Stretch Huh? Where's the King?
Stinky Where?
Fatso Hey, stupid! Everyone knows Elvis is still alive.
Stretch Find him!
Kibosh I'm in charge here and nobody skips training, especially little snot noses named Carter!
Snivel That's uh, Casper, sir.
Kibosh Silence! When I want your help, I'll beat it out of you!
Snivel Of course, oh mellow one.
Kibosh Now, about this Caster.
Snivel Casper. Sorry.
Kibosh How would it look if I, the mighty Kibosh, let some wide-eyed rookie run loose without any schooling?
Snivel Very embarrassing, sir.
Kibosh Embarrassing? It's disgraceful! Almost as bad as losing track of those three worm-headed deserters! What were their names?
Snivel Stinky, Stretch and uh... Fatso, sir.
Kibosh When I find those slackers, I'll tie a sheepshank on their bedsheet butts!
Snivel Your blood pressure, oh stupendous one.
Kibosh I have no blood! Now, find me this Casper and bring his sorry hooky-playing tush back here immediately!
Casper Yeah, well, I'm glad one of us is happy.
Chris Carson Hey, Casper. Did you hear? Dad and I are going to the batting cage tonight.
Casper Then it's good I stopped by now. I just got the boot. So I'm leavin' town for good.
Chris Carson You can't leave. What's wrong?
Casper Oh, I'm a lousy ghost.
Chris Carson No, you're not. Look, you know how to go into stealth mode.
Chris Carson Big whoop. That's the only trick I know.
Chris Carson Didn't the trio help you?
Casper Nah. They dumped me. Seems I'm too nice to learn anything. So I'm not a human, I'm not a ghost. I'm a nothing.
Chris Carson Stop it. Look, if those three losers won't help you, then I will.
Casper Why waste your time?
Chris Carson 'Cause you're my pal.
Casper I am? Really?
Chris Carson Yeah. And buds gotta help each other, right?
Casper You couldn't help a dead alien fall over.
Chris Carson Very funny, marshmallowhead.
Fatso Ribbit.
Stretch Bull...
Stinky ...doze...
Fatso ...er.
Kibosh Once I grab that brat Capper, it's back to processing for all of you for some radical retraining.
Kibosh Did you say missing, you little runt?
Stretch [Sending Casper away, after he fails his scaring test] Sorry, runt. We've come to a parting of the waves. There's no place in this world for a friendly ghost. Get lost!
Stinky Get going!
Fatso Get a life!
Kibosh Make sure you four never darken my tomb again. Hahahahahaha!
Kibosh This better be important.
Snivel [on the payphone] Casper's in Deedstown and you'll never guess who's with him!
Kibosh I hate guessing!
[he slams the table]
Kibosh Snivel?
Snivel I'm sorry, your playful one. How foolish of me. The answer is the Ghostly Trio.
Kibosh You better not be wrong.
Snivel There's more! They're teaching Casper their own unorthodox... oh, may I say illegal ghostly techniques. They hope to use Casper to put you in your place.
Kibosh Don't even say those words! Those halloweenies can't out-teach me! Check on their progress. I want a full report tomorrow.
Kibosh A human teaching haunted techniques? It's unorthodox! It's... it's unheard of! It's...
Snivel Un-American?
Kibosh Disgusting! Keep your eye on them. I'm on my way.
Kibosh Oh, it's worse. Way worse!
Stretch Stretch, Stinky, Fatso: Kibosh?
Kibosh Count on it!
Snivel See? I told you they were here. I caught 'em red-handed!
Kibosh So, where is Chrysler?
Snivel Casper. Um, he's uh...
Kibosh Find him!
Snivel Ow! Yes, your backhandedness!
Stinky Big K. What a surprise!
Stretch You're looking eh... trim.
Kibosh Silence! I've been searching for you slackers far too long!
[he traps the Trio in a cage]
Stretch Not the cage!
Stinky I hate the cage!
Fatso No legroom!
Kibosh Now to find your little protege Kanker. Hahahahaha!
