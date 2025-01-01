Casper
Yeah, well, I'm glad one of us is happy.
Chris Carson
Hey, Casper. Did you hear? Dad and I are going to the batting cage tonight.
Casper
Then it's good I stopped by now. I just got the boot. So I'm leavin' town for good.
Chris Carson
You can't leave. What's wrong?
Casper
Oh, I'm a lousy ghost.
Chris Carson
No, you're not. Look, you know how to go into stealth mode.
Chris Carson
Big whoop. That's the only trick I know.
Chris Carson
Didn't the trio help you?
Casper
Nah. They dumped me. Seems I'm too nice to learn anything. So I'm not a human, I'm not a ghost. I'm a nothing.
Chris Carson
Stop it. Look, if those three losers won't help you, then I will.
Casper
Why waste your time?
Chris Carson
'Cause you're my pal.
Casper
I am? Really?
Chris Carson
Yeah. And buds gotta help each other, right?
Casper
You couldn't help a dead alien fall over.
Chris Carson
Very funny, marshmallowhead.