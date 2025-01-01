Casper Yeah, well, I'm glad one of us is happy.

Chris Carson Hey, Casper. Did you hear? Dad and I are going to the batting cage tonight.

Casper Then it's good I stopped by now. I just got the boot. So I'm leavin' town for good.

Chris Carson You can't leave. What's wrong?

Casper Oh, I'm a lousy ghost.

Chris Carson No, you're not. Look, you know how to go into stealth mode.

Chris Carson Big whoop. That's the only trick I know.

Chris Carson Didn't the trio help you?

Casper Nah. They dumped me. Seems I'm too nice to learn anything. So I'm not a human, I'm not a ghost. I'm a nothing.

Chris Carson Stop it. Look, if those three losers won't help you, then I will.

Casper Why waste your time?

Chris Carson 'Cause you're my pal.

Casper I am? Really?

Chris Carson Yeah. And buds gotta help each other, right?

Casper You couldn't help a dead alien fall over.