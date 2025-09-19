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6.0
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Meat Kills
6.0
Meat Kills
, 2025
Vleesdag
Netherlands / Horror
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4
Not going
2
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6.0
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Meat Kills
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
Mirthe, a member of the 'Animal Army', secretly films a pig farm's horrors, freeing its children but facing a bloody battle between Nasha's vengeance and the farmer's fury.
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Cast
Caro Derkx
Mirthe
Sem Ben Yakar
Ishmael
Sweder de Sitter
Jonathan
Emma Josten
Nasha
Derron Lurvink
Jacco
Bart Oomen
Jonas
Chardonnay Rillen
Donna
Juliëtte van de Weerdt
Jerrienne
Tommy Zonneveld
Humphrey
Marike van Weelden
Bianca
Director
Martijn Smits
Writer
Paul de Vrijer
Composer
Arjen Jongeneel
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Netherlands
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
25 October 2025
World premiere
19 September 2025
Release date
23 April 2026
Russia
24 September 2025
Belgium
20 November 2025
Germany
18
24 September 2025
Luxembourg
25 September 2025
Netherlands
18
Worldwide Gross
$20,881
Production
2CFilm, Paradise Media
Also known as
Vleesdag, Meat Kills, Abattoir, Instinto animal, Liha tapab, Masakra w rzeźni, Meat Day, Мясной день
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Film rating
6.0
Rate
11
votes
5.8
IMDb
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Updated 29 April 2026
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