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Poster of Meat Kills
6.0
Meat Kills - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Meat Kills
6.0

Meat Kills

, 2025
Vleesdag
Netherlands / Horror
Trailers
Going 4
Not going 2
Poster of Meat Kills
6.0
Going 4
Not going 2
Meat Kills - Dubbed trailer
Meat Kills  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Mirthe, a member of the 'Animal Army', secretly films a pig farm's horrors, freeing its children but facing a bloody battle between Nasha's vengeance and the farmer's fury.

Cast

Caro Derkx
Caro Derkx
Mirthe
Sem Ben Yakar
Sem Ben Yakar
Ishmael
Sweder de Sitter
Sweder de Sitter
Jonathan
Emma Josten
Emma Josten
Nasha
Derron Lurvink
Derron Lurvink
Jacco
Bart Oomen
Bart Oomen
Jonas
Chardonnay Rillen
Chardonnay Rillen
Donna
Juliëtte van de Weerdt
Juliëtte van de Weerdt
Jerrienne
Tommy Zonneveld
Tommy Zonneveld
Humphrey
Marike van Weelden
Marike van Weelden
Bianca
Director Martijn Smits
Writer Paul de Vrijer
Composer Arjen Jongeneel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 25 October 2025
World premiere 19 September 2025
Release date
23 April 2026 Russia
24 September 2025 Belgium
20 November 2025 Germany 18
24 September 2025 Luxembourg
25 September 2025 Netherlands 18
Worldwide Gross $20,881
Production 2CFilm, Paradise Media
Also known as
Vleesdag, Meat Kills, Abattoir, Instinto animal, Liha tapab, Masakra w rzeźni, Meat Day, Мясной день

Film rating

6.0
Rate 11 votes
5.8 IMDb
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Updated 29 April 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Meat Kills - Dubbed trailer
Meat Kills Dubbed trailer
Meat Kills - Trailer
Meat Kills Trailer
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