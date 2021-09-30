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Poster of The Everglades
8.9
Kinoafisha Films The Everglades
8.9

The Everglades

, 2015
The Everglades
Germany / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Everglades
8.9
Director Zoltan Torok
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 50 minutes
Production year 2015
Production Studio Hamburg DocLights, Wild Tales Productions
Also known as
The Everglades

Film rating

8.9
Rate 12 votes
8.9 IMDb
Updated 30 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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