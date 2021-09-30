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8.9
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The Everglades
8.9
The Everglades
, 2015
The Everglades
Germany / Documentary / 18+
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8.9
Director
Zoltan Torok
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Germany
Runtime
50 minutes
Production year
2015
Production
Studio Hamburg DocLights, Wild Tales Productions
Also known as
The Everglades
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Film rating
8.9
Rate
12
votes
8.9
IMDb
Updated 30 September 2021
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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