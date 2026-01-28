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Poster of LIK: Love Insurance Kompany
7.1
LIK: Love Insurance Kompany - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films LIK: Love Insurance Kompany
7.1

LIK: Love Insurance Kompany

, 2025
LIK: Love Insurance Kompany
India / Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi / 18+
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Poster of LIK: Love Insurance Kompany
7.1
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LIK: Love Insurance Kompany - Trailer
LIK: Love Insurance Kompany  Trailer

Synopsis

In a tech-chained world, a hero seeks love’s unshackled truth. Through their fight, humanity’s heart may beat free once more.

Cast

Anandraj
Yogi Babu
Jolly Prabhu
Gouri Kishan
Kalki
Mysskin
Pradeep Ranganathan
Vassey 'Vas'
Krithi Shetty
Dheema
S.J. Suryah
Suriyan
Edin Rose
Dear
Malavika
Junior MGR
Heronie Boyfriend
Shah Rah
Resad Ajim
Director Vignesh Shivan
Writer Pradeep Ranganathan, Vignesh Shivan
Composer Anirudh Ravichander
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 28 January 2026
Release date
28 January 2026 Lithuania N13
10 April 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $520,143
Production Rowdy Pictures, Seven Screen Studio
Also known as
LIK: Love Insurance Kompany, Love Insurance Kompany, LIK

Film rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 12 December 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
LIK: Love Insurance Kompany - Trailer
LIK: Love Insurance Kompany Trailer
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