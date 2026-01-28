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7.1
Kinoafisha
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LIK: Love Insurance Kompany
7.1
LIK: Love Insurance Kompany
, 2025
LIK: Love Insurance Kompany
India / Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi / 18+
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7.1
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LIK: Love Insurance Kompany
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Synopsis
In a tech-chained world, a hero seeks love’s unshackled truth. Through their fight, humanity’s heart may beat free once more.
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Cast
Anandraj
Yogi Babu
Jolly Prabhu
Gouri Kishan
Kalki
Mysskin
Pradeep Ranganathan
Vassey 'Vas'
Krithi Shetty
Dheema
S.J. Suryah
Suriyan
Edin Rose
Dear
Malavika
Junior MGR
Heronie Boyfriend
Shah Rah
Resad Ajim
Director
Vignesh Shivan
Writer
Pradeep Ranganathan
,
Vignesh Shivan
Composer
Anirudh Ravichander
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
28 January 2026
Release date
28 January 2026
Lithuania
N13
10 April 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$520,143
Production
Rowdy Pictures, Seven Screen Studio
Also known as
LIK: Love Insurance Kompany, Love Insurance Kompany, LIK
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
12
votes
5.6
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Updated 12 December 2025
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