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Poster of Las Plantas
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Las Plantas
5.5

Las Plantas

, 2015
Las Plantas
Chile / Drama / 18+
Poster of Las Plantas
5.5

Cast

Ingrid Isensee
Florencia's mother
Violeta Castillo
Florencia
Mauro Vaca
Sebastián
Ernesto Meléndez
Cristóbal
Simone Mercado
Florencia's friend
Simone Mercado
Florencia's friend
Juan Cano
Florencia's friend
Juan Cano
Florencia's friend
Marcela de la Carrera
Cristóbal Lecaros
Nino Bravo
Gabriela Arancibia
Director Roberto Doveris
Composer Violeta Castillo, Ignacio Redard
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Chile
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 9 October 2015
Release date
20 October 2016 Chile
27 January 2017 Spain
Production Mimbre Films, Niña Niño Films, Banco Estado
Also known as
Las Plantas, The Plants, Bitkiler, Plants, Rośliny

Film rating

5.5
Rate 12 votes
5.5 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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