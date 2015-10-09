Cast
Ingrid Isensee
Florencia's mother
Violeta Castillo
Florencia
Ernesto Meléndez
Cristóbal
Simone Mercado
Florencia's friend
Simone Mercado
Florencia's friend
Juan Cano
Florencia's friend
Juan Cano
Florencia's friend
Cast and Crew
Director
Roberto Doveris
Composer
Violeta Castillo, Ignacio Redard
Film details
Country
Chile
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
9 October 2015
Release date
|20 October 2016
|Chile
|
|
|27 January 2017
|Spain
|
|
Production
Mimbre Films, Niña Niño Films, Banco Estado
Also known as
Las Plantas, The Plants, Bitkiler, Plants, Rośliny