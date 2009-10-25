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5.8
Kinoafisha
Films
3some
5.8
3some
, 2009
Castillos de cartón
Spain / Drama / 18+
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5.8
3some
Trailer
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Synopsis
In an attempt to help his friend with his impotence, Jaime sets up two friends together. But after the failure, he comes in to help. What first appeared to be just a sexual experience evolves to a full romantic relationship of 3 people.
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Cast
Adriana Ugarte
Jose
Nilo Mur
Marcos
Biel Durán
Jaime
Javier Aguayo
Álvaro Aguilar
Hermano Jose
Cristian Magaloni
Joaquín
Pepa Pedroche
Madre Maria José
Alfonso Torregrosa
Padre Maria José
Patricia Plaza
Sandra
Adán Rodríguez
Compañero Marcos
Isabel Requena
Madre Marcos
Director
Salvador García Ruiz
Writer
Almudena Grandes
,
Enrique Urbizu
Composer
Pascal Gaigne
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
25 October 2009
Release date
5 August 2010
Russia
Каравелла-DDC
5 August 2010
Belarus
11 November 2009
Great Britain
5 August 2010
Kazakhstan
25 October 2009
Spain
11 November 2009
USA
5 August 2010
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$146,685
Production
Castafiore Films, Tornasol Films
Also known as
Castillos de cartón, 3some, Castelli di carta, Liebesspiele, Luftkasteller, Luftschlösser, Paper Castles, Хартиени замъци, Этюды втроем, 페이퍼 캐슬, 愛同窗，愛同床, 砂の上の恋人たち, Castelli di carte
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
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