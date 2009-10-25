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Poster of 3some
5.8
3some - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films 3some
5.8

3some

, 2009
Castillos de cartón
Spain / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of 3some
5.8
3some - Trailer
3some  Trailer

Synopsis

In an attempt to help his friend with his impotence, Jaime sets up two friends together. But after the failure, he comes in to help. What first appeared to be just a sexual experience evolves to a full romantic relationship of 3 people.

Cast

Adriana Ugarte
Adriana Ugarte
Jose
Nilo Mur
Marcos
Biel Durán
Jaime
Javier Aguayo
Álvaro Aguilar
Hermano Jose
Cristian Magaloni
Joaquín
Pepa Pedroche
Madre Maria José
Alfonso Torregrosa
Padre Maria José
Patricia Plaza
Sandra
Adán Rodríguez
Compañero Marcos
Isabel Requena
Madre Marcos
Director Salvador García Ruiz
Writer Almudena Grandes, Enrique Urbizu
Composer Pascal Gaigne
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 25 October 2009
Release date
5 August 2010 Russia Каравелла-DDC
5 August 2010 Belarus
11 November 2009 Great Britain
5 August 2010 Kazakhstan
25 October 2009 Spain
11 November 2009 USA
5 August 2010 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $146,685
Production Castafiore Films, Tornasol Films
Also known as
Castillos de cartón, 3some, Castelli di carta, Liebesspiele, Luftkasteller, Luftschlösser, Paper Castles, Хартиени замъци, Этюды втроем, 페이퍼 캐슬, 愛同窗，愛同床, 砂の上の恋人たち, Castelli di carte

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
3some - Trailer
3some Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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