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6.3
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Granny's Dancing on the Table
6.3
Granny's Dancing on the Table
, 2015
Granny's Dancing on the Table
Sweden / Drama / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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6.3
Synopsis
Eini grows up isolated from society in the woods together with her controlling and abusive father. Stories about her granny and Eini's invincible fantasy enables her to create a world within, from which she can draw her strength to survive.
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Cast
Blanca Engström
Eini
Lennart Jähkel
The Father
Karin Bertling
Granny
Mike Altman
Self - Puppet
Briten Granqvist
Lucia
Director
Ami-Ro Sköld
Writer
Ami-Ro Sköld
Composer
Giorgio Giampà
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Sweden
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
11 September 2015
Release date
11 September 2015
Canada
11 September 2015
Romania
18+
8 March 2016
Sweden
Budget
€800,000
Production
Nordic Factory Film, Tangram Film, Nordic Factory Film
Also known as
Granny's Dancing on the Table, Mociute soka ant stalo, Farmor dansar på bordet
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
11
votes
6.4
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
Showtimes
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