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Poster of Granny's Dancing on the Table
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Granny's Dancing on the Table
6.3

Granny's Dancing on the Table

, 2015
Granny's Dancing on the Table
Sweden / Drama / 18+
Poster of Granny's Dancing on the Table
6.3

Synopsis

Eini grows up isolated from society in the woods together with her controlling and abusive father. Stories about her granny and Eini's invincible fantasy enables her to create a world within, from which she can draw her strength to survive.

Cast

Blanca Engström
Eini
Lennart Jähkel
The Father
Karin Bertling
Granny
Mike Altman
Self - Puppet
Briten Granqvist
Lucia
Director Ami-Ro Sköld
Writer Ami-Ro Sköld
Composer Giorgio Giampà
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 11 September 2015
Release date
11 September 2015 Canada
11 September 2015 Romania 18+
8 March 2016 Sweden
Budget €800,000
Production Nordic Factory Film, Tangram Film, Nordic Factory Film
Also known as
Granny's Dancing on the Table, Mociute soka ant stalo, Farmor dansar på bordet

Film rating

6.3
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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