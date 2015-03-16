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Poster of Sneakerheadz
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Sneakerheadz
6.4

Sneakerheadz

, 2015
Sneakerheadz
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Sneakerheadz
6.4

Synopsis

An in-depth look into the exploding subculture of sneaker collecting and the widespread influence it has had on popular culture around the world.

Cast

John Buscemi
Self
Rob Dyrdek
Self
Mike Epps
Mike Epps
Self
Jeremy Guthrie
Self
DJ Clark Kent
Self
Samantha Ronson
Self
DJ Skee
Self
Jeff Staple
Self
Wale
Self
Director David T. Friendly, Mick Partridge
Writer David T. Friendly
Composer Rick Marotta
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 28 November 2015
World premiere 16 March 2015
Release date
16 March 2015 USA
Also known as
Sneakerheadz, Коллекционеры кроссовок, スニーカーヘッズ

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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