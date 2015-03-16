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6.4
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Sneakerheadz
6.4
Sneakerheadz
, 2015
Sneakerheadz
USA / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
6.4
Synopsis
An in-depth look into the exploding subculture of sneaker collecting and the widespread influence it has had on popular culture around the world.
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Cast
John Buscemi
Self
Rob Dyrdek
Self
Mike Epps
Self
Jeremy Guthrie
Self
DJ Clark Kent
Self
Samantha Ronson
Self
DJ Skee
Self
Jeff Staple
Self
Wale
Self
Director
David T. Friendly
,
Mick Partridge
Writer
David T. Friendly
Composer
Rick Marotta
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 13 minutes
Production year
2015
Online premiere
28 November 2015
World premiere
16 March 2015
Release date
16 March 2015
USA
Also known as
Sneakerheadz, Коллекционеры кроссовок, スニーカーヘッズ
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
12
votes
Updated 1 September 2021
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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