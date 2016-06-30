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Donbass. Saur-mogila. Neokonchennaya bitva
Donbass. Saur-mogila. Neokonchennaya bitva
, 2016
Russia / Documentary / 18+
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Cast & Crew
Director
Aleksey Anatolevitsj Elistratov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Production year
2016
World premiere
30 June 2016
Release date
30 June 2016
Russia
30 June 2016
Kazakhstan
30 June 2016
Ukraine
Film rating
0.0
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