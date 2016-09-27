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8.6
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A Brilliant Genocide
8.6
A Brilliant Genocide
, 2016
A Brilliant Genocide
Australia / Documentary / 18+
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8.6
Synopsis
'A Brilliant Genocide' is an expose of how an African dictator has been able to commit mass murder and still get a regular audience at The White House and 10 Downing Street.
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Director
Ebony Butler
Composer
James Peter Brown
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Australia
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
27 September 2016
Also known as
A Brilliant Genocide
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Film rating
8.6
Rate
14
votes
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes
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