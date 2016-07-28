Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Bad Guys Shorts
Bad Guys Shorts
, 2016
Bad Guys Shorts
USA / Short / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Bad Guys Shorts
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2016
World premiere
28 July 2016
Release date
28 July 2016
Russia
Utopia Pictures
18+
28 July 2016
Belarus
28 July 2016
Kazakhstan
28 July 2016
Ukraine
Film rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
Updated 1 September 2021
Film Trailers
All trailers
Bad Guys Shorts
Dubbed trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Bad Guys Shorts
Thriller Shorts
Short, Thriller
2016,
0.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree