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Poster of Singapore GaGa
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Singapore GaGa
6.4

Singapore GaGa

, 2005
Singapore GaGa
Singapore / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Singapore GaGa
6.4

Cast

Melvyn Cedello
Self
Victor Khoo
Self
Hong Chow Yew
Self
Margaret Leng Tan
Self
Juanita Melson
Self
Director Tan Pin Pin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Singapore
Runtime 55 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 24 August 2005
Release date
26 November 2005 France
27 January 2006 Netherlands
24 August 2005 Singapore
Budget 100,000 SGD
Also known as
Singapore GaGa

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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