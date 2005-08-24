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6.4
Kinoafisha
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Singapore GaGa
6.4
Singapore GaGa
, 2005
Singapore GaGa
Singapore / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
6.4
Cast
Melvyn Cedello
Self
Victor Khoo
Self
Hong Chow Yew
Self
Margaret Leng Tan
Self
Juanita Melson
Self
Director
Tan Pin Pin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Singapore
Runtime
55 minutes
Production year
2005
World premiere
24 August 2005
Release date
26 November 2005
France
27 January 2006
Netherlands
24 August 2005
Singapore
Budget
100,000 SGD
Also known as
Singapore GaGa
More
Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes
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