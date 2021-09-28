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7.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Nhà tiên tri
7.8
Nhà tiên tri
, 2015
Nhà tiên tri
Viet Nam / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.8
Cast
Bài Bình Bùi
Duy Anh Dao
Sam Huyen
Chi Trung Tran
Director
Vương Đức
Writer
Nhuan Cam Hoang
Composer
Quan Dohong
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Viet Nam
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2015
Production
Vietnam Feature Film Studio
Also known as
Nhà Tiên Tri, The Prophecy
More
Film rating
7.8
Rate
10
votes
7.5
IMDb
Updated 28 September 2021
Showtimes
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