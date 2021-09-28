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Poster of Nhà tiên tri
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Nhà tiên tri
7.8

Nhà tiên tri

, 2015
Nhà tiên tri
Viet Nam / Drama / 18+
Poster of Nhà tiên tri
7.8

Cast

Bài Bình Bùi
Duy Anh Dao
Sam Huyen
Chi Trung Tran
Director Vương Đức
Writer Nhuan Cam Hoang
Composer Quan Dohong
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Viet Nam
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2015
Production Vietnam Feature Film Studio
Also known as
Nhà Tiên Tri, The Prophecy

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 28 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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