Kinoafisha Films Long thành cam gia ca

Long thành cam gia ca

Long thành cam gia ca 18+
Synopsis

War tears apart the life of a beautiful musically gifted girl and a fateful encounter brings tragedy. The biggest historical Vietnamese film on tragic love ever made.
Country Viet Nam
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2010
World premiere 1 October 2010
Release date
1 October 2010 Viet Nam
Production Giai Phong Film Studio
Also known as
Long thành cam gia ca, Long Thành Cầm Giả Ca, The Fate of a Songstress in Thang Long
Director
Bá Son Dào
Cast
Luc Tran
Bài Bình Bùi
Quach Ngoc Ngoan
Nhật Kim Anh
Cast and Crew
