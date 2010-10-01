Menu
No poster for this film
Long thành cam gia ca
Long thành cam gia ca
Long thành cam gia ca
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Synopsis
War tears apart the life of a beautiful musically gifted girl and a fateful encounter brings tragedy. The biggest historical Vietnamese film on tragic love ever made.
Expand
Country
Viet Nam
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2010
World premiere
1 October 2010
Release date
1 October 2010
Viet Nam
Production
Giai Phong Film Studio
Also known as
Long thành cam gia ca, Long Thành Cầm Giả Ca, The Fate of a Songstress in Thang Long
Director
Bá Son Dào
Cast
Luc Tran
Bài Bình Bùi
Quach Ngoc Ngoan
Nhật Kim Anh
Cast and Crew
